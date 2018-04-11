Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy slate California fundraising trip

Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, are teaming up -- again -- for another fundraising swing in California at the end of the month, according to a source familiar with the events.

The two are headed to Malibu for an event on Sunday, April 29, and then holding a roundtable in Beverly Hills in the evening on April 30.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Tickets start at $10,000 for a pair and that includes a picture with the vice president. The money raised goes to a joint fund dubbed "Protect the House" that doles money to GOP House candidates and members, as well as McCarthy's PAC.

This is the second such trip that Pence and McCarthy have made to California. The last one in October raised $5 million and included several stops in several West Coast cities.

McCarthy's name has been floated recently as a replacement for Speaker Paul Ryan after he announced earlier this week his retirement from Congress at the end of his term.

The House No. 3, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, is also thought to be a top contender for the job. One senior White House official declined show a favorite right now for the future speaker.

"We have a good relationship with Kevin, we have a good relationship with Scalise but we don't even know who else is running," the senior official said. "We'll figure that out later."

But Pence and McCarthy maintain a close relationship -- and a lucrative one fundraising in the past year.