'Incredibles 2' trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action

Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."

In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by Holly Hunter) finds herself recruited for a new job that requires husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to stay home with the couple's three children.

Let's just say the transition isn't easy for anyone -- especially when there's a combustible baby in the equation.

On top of domestic dealings, the super family -- with help from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) -- must also contend with a creepy new villain: the Screen Slaver.

The long-awaited sequel to "The Incredibles" comes 14 years after the original first hit theaters.

"Incredibles 2" debuts June 15.