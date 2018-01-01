Clear

'Incredibles 2' trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action

Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by...

Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."

In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by Holly Hunter) finds herself recruited for a new job that requires husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to stay home with the couple's three children.

Let's just say the transition isn't easy for anyone -- especially when there's a combustible baby in the equation.

On top of domestic dealings, the super family -- with help from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) -- must also contend with a creepy new villain: the Screen Slaver.

The long-awaited sequel to "The Incredibles" comes 14 years after the original first hit theaters.

"Incredibles 2" debuts June 15.

There is a likely chance of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Missouri now under an "Enhanced" Risk while northeast Kansas is still under a "Slight" Risk. for severe thunderstorms on Friday. The main event is looking to be from 4 through 9 p.m.
