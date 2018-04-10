Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news....

A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A punk rock turtle

If his green hair doesn't grab your attention ... his breathing technique might.

A ticketless concert

Coachella is upon us. But don't despair if you don't have tickets.

A dirty list

Strawberries are repeat offenders. Check out who else is on the 'dirty dozen' list.

A grand ole surprise

This yodeling viral sensation went on Ellen. Then she made his dream come true.

A flaw-less performance

He has autism and never plays in public. Watch what happens when he finally does.

A chance encounter

Two women sit next to each other on a flight. What happens next changes the course of their lives.

There is a likely chance of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Missouri now under an "Enhanced" Risk while northeast Kansas is still under a "Slight" Risk. for severe thunderstorms on Friday. The main event is looking to be from 4 through 9 p.m.
