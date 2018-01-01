Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Man pulls gun on fellow parent in car line at elementary school in Slidell

A man pulled out a gun and threatened another parent while they were waiting in line to pick up their children from s...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 4:17 PM

A man pulled out a gun and threatened another parent while they were waiting in line to pick up their children from school yesterday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on April 12 at Cypress Cove Elementary School, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-two-year-old Tyronne Causey pulled out a handgun after becoming enraged at another parent in the car line.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and Causey was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, according to the STPSO.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 84°
A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of the KQ2 viewing area. The Watch is in effect until 9 PM tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events