Justice Department inspector general report cites lack of candor by McCabe

The Justice Department inspector general found that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe "lacked candor" on four occasions when discussing the disclosure of information for a Wall Street Journal article about the FBI's Clinton Foundation investigation, according to a copy of the report obtained by CNN on Friday.

In addition, the inspector general determined that McCabe was not authorized to disclose the existence of the investigation because it was not within the department's "public interest" exception for disclosing ongoing investigations. The inspector general said that the disclosure to the Journal was made "in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of department leadership."

The instances the inspector general cited McCabe's conversations with federal investigators and also with FBI Director James Comey in October 2016.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz sent his report on McCabe to Capitol Hill on Friday ahead of its expected public release.

McCabe was fired last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions over allegations in the report that he "lacked candor" about disclosures to the media and misled investigators.

The inspector general report was on McCabe forwarded to the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility, which is staffed by career officials and recommended McCabe's dismissal.

Sessions said in a statement at the time of McCabe's firing that the report concluded McCabe "made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."

In a statement responding to the report, McCabe's attorney Michael Bromwich said the inspector general "utterly failed to support the decision to terminate Mr. McCabe."

"In written submissions to the OIG and DOJ, we demonstrated that the charges were unsupported by the evidence and that the OIG's conclusions and the FBI-OPR proposal to terminate Mr. McCabe were unjustified," Bromwich said.

McCabe's firing occurred less than two days before his planned retirement, denying him certain retirement benefits.

McCabe responded to the firing by charging it was part of a larger effort from the Trump administration to discredit the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally," McCabe said.

President Donald Trump, who had attacked McCabe on Twitter ahead of his firing, praised his dismissal as "a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy."

Democrats have emphasized that McCabe's firing has nothing to do with the special counsel's investigation into Trump and Russia.

"The report issued by the Inspector General today has absolutely nothing to do with Special Counsel Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, the conduct of federal investigators so far, or the multiple indictments they have secured against Russian nationals and Trump campaign officials," Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

The report on McCabe is part of a larger investigation from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz into the FBI's handling of the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server.

That investigation is also expected to address the actions of former FBI Director James Comey, whose upcoming book is already making waves and prompted Trump to call Comey on Twitter a "weak and untruthful slime ball."

CNN has previously reported that the internal FBI report on McCabe found discrepancies between McCabe and Comey's statements on disclosures to the media in an October 2016 story on the Clinton email investigation.