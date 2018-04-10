Holy cow, the Michael Cohen raid was only on Monday!

Less than five full days ago, the FBI raided the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Less. Than. Five. Days. Ago.

In between, there were 26(!) major headlines dealing with the Trump administration. And when I say "major," I mean major.

There was the story that Trump had decided to fire special counsel Robert Mueller back in December 2017, only to be talked out of it. There was the forced resignation of homeland security adviser Tom Bossert. There was the leak that the White House was plotting a strategy to disqualify deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein so that Trump could fire him without it looking like an attempt to hamstring the Mueller investigation.

The Point : Every week in Trump's presidency is a firehose of news. But the water pressure seemed to turn up a notch these past five days.

Here's what happened this week:

Monday:

FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office, seizes Stormy Daniels documents, bank records- Sketch of man who Stormy Daniels says threatened her to be released Trump says US 'cannot allow' Syrian chemical weapons attacks Ethics office outlines concerns about EPA's Scott Pruitt Stormy Daniels: I wouldn't have signed nondisclosure pact if I knew Trump wasn't signing- Michael Cohen files motion to strike Stormy Daniels' defamation claim

Tuesday:

Trump cancels South America trip to monitor Syria response- Trump rages over Cohen raid on Twitter- Search warrant reveals Mueller's interest in Manafort's actions during Trump campaign- John Bolton pushes out Tom Bossert as homeland security adviser- Stormy Daniels cooperating with federal investigators following Cohen raid- 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos presses her defamation case against President Trump NYT: Trump tried to end Mueller probe again in December- Special counsel team met with Trump lawyers on day of Cohen raid- Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Mueller- FBI raid targeted records of payments to porn star, ex-Playmate

Wednesday:

Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria- FBI sought Trump's communications with his personal lawyer regarding Access Hollywood

Thursday:

Trump attempts to cloud timing of potential Syria strike- Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, it would be done- White House is prepping an effort to undermine Rosenstein- Trump's lawyers pull back proposal for President to talk to Mueller Comey slams 'the forest fire that is the Trump presidency' in book, reports say

Friday:

Hearing scheduled regarding Michael Cohen raids Trump slams Comey as 'weak and untruthful slime ball'- Trump pardons ex-Cheney aide-Scooter-Libby DOJ: Michael Cohen 'under criminal investigation'