Tree falls on RV, killing 2-year-old in north Louisiana

A 2-year-old girl died at a north Louisiana RV park overnight after a large tree crushed the RV in which she was slee...

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 11:45 AM

A 2-year-old girl died at a north Louisiana RV park overnight after a large tree crushed the RV in which she was sleeping.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park on Highway 80 in Haughton.

A large tree fell on a recreational vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday where the girl was sleeping. Four adults and a 15-month old also in the RV at the time were not injured.

The same weather to blame for the 2-year-old's death is moving into the New Orleans metro Saturday.

The strong line of storms could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph, up to quarter-sized hail, and a few tornadoes. We could also see two-four inches of rain.

After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.
