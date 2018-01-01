Clear

Former Wyandotte County deputy sentenced after taking county funds

A former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy named Jay Pennington was sentenced on Friday for felony theft.He wa...

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 1:11 PM

A former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy named Jay Pennington was sentenced on Friday for felony theft.

Scroll for more content...

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and faces 12 months in prison if he is unsuccessful on probation.

Pennington was ordered to pay restitution for the thefts and can never work for law enforcement again, according to a release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

He was fired and arrested in June of 2017.

Prosecutors had said he took money from a unit he led.

He was a team leader for the Offender Registration Unit and had joined the sheriff's office in 2013.

Pennington accepted payments from offenders who are required by state law to register with the sheriff's office. The fee is $20 and Wyandotte County had nearly 1,000 registered offenders.

The investigation did not find any other suspects.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events