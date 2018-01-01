Clear

EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows robbery victim narrowly escapes death

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:44 AM
Apr. 14, 2018 1:11 PM

Police are investigating a robbery at A+ Wrecker Service located at 5713 Three Notch Road.

According to police, two white male subjects entered the business armed with weapons shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Officials say they got into a struggle with one of the male employees inside and struck the employee across the face with a gun. They say the suspects then stole a wrecker, which already had the keys in it, and fled the scene.

Authorities found the stolen wrecker at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Highway 90.

The suspects are still at large.

Surveillance video of the crime shows the robbery victim narrowly escaped death.

After the employee was pistol-whipped across the face, he was able to get away and grab a crowbar to try to fight off the suspects.

Just as he threw the crowbar at them, one of the suspects fired a shot. In the surveillance video you can see how the bullet narrowly missed the employee, and instead went through a garage door.

If you know anything about this crime, call Mobile Police right away.

