Unusual phenomenon of pyrosomes on Oregon coast concerns researchers

Strange sea creatures continue to be found in the water on the Oregon coast.

Last year, researchers said they were surprised to see pyrosomes washing up in Oregon, as they are mostly found in temperate or tropical climates.

Now, researchers are surprised they are still here.

Laurie Weitkamp with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said her team was studying salmon last month, but pyrosomes were pulled up in the fish nets.

She said there were "buckets and buckets" of them.

While she isn't sure if salmon are eating them, workers did find a rockfish that had eaten a pyrosome.

Scientists are still working to understand how they fit into the food system of the sea. The pyrosomes also weighing down fishermen's nets and can cause other issues.

"Once they got here, we were kind of expecting them to go away, and nobody really knows why they are here or what is keeping them here," Weitkamp said.