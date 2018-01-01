Clear

Unusual phenomenon of pyrosomes on Oregon coast concerns researchers

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 1:11 PM

Strange sea creatures continue to be found in the water on the Oregon coast.

Last year, researchers said they were surprised to see pyrosomes washing up in Oregon, as they are mostly found in temperate or tropical climates.

Now, researchers are surprised they are still here.

Laurie Weitkamp with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said her team was studying salmon last month, but pyrosomes were pulled up in the fish nets.

She said there were "buckets and buckets" of them.

While she isn't sure if salmon are eating them, workers did find a rockfish that had eaten a pyrosome.

Scientists are still working to understand how they fit into the food system of the sea. The pyrosomes also weighing down fishermen's nets and can cause other issues.

"Once they got here, we were kind of expecting them to go away, and nobody really knows why they are here or what is keeping them here," Weitkamp said.

After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.
