Leaders from 3 Oregon counties come together over opioid crisis

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 1:11 PM

Leaders from three Oregon counties came together to talk about the opioid crisis Friday.

Dozens of elected officials, including commissioners, sheriffs and district attorneys from Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties, attended a conference with the common goal of getting treatment to people in need.

Lines for Life, a nonprofit dedicated to substance abuse and suicide prevention, hosted the event Friday in Lake Oswego.

The CEO of Lines for Life attributes the ongoing opioid crisis to easy access to heroin and over-prescription of opioids.

"The deaths are just the tip of the iceberg. The reality is that we are creating havoc in our communities, among our families and in our employers and it's time to do something about it," said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life.

There were 183 opioid-related deaths in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties in 2017.

After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.
