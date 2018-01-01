Teen attacked, pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

The 13-year old boy at the center of this story thought long and hard about coming forward on camera after he was pushed off the N train platform in Brooklyn onto the tracks Thursday afternoon.

He ultimately decided that he is too worried about retaliation from the man who pushed him. His mother is worried – concerned about his safety, knowing his is lucky to be alive.

"They got marks on his head, marks on the side of his face, on the back of his right side to his spine, and he could hardly sit, "said Deneen Johnson.

The burns and abrasions on his arm and face – along with the contusions on this 13-year-old's back were the result of what he calls a bullying attack that nearly cost him his life.

"My son told me that he was attacked on the N train, on the Bay Parkway by some stranger, and he was thrown to the track, "said Johnson.

Ms. Johnson's son is too worried that the man who police confirm pushed him off the N train platform after school will come after him if he speaks out publicly about what happened.

Johnson continued, "I have like six individual friends who was there, and they said the guy was too big, and that's why they didn't jump in."

This latest subway incident comes on the heels of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement of a new initiative to expand community policing – a more dedicated, consistent, beat like presence – from the streets down to the subways.

"I want this individual to be locked up, because my son could have lost his life, "said Johnson.

The teen still suffers from those bumps and bruises, and difficulty sitting as police continue to look for the suspect, hoping to make an arrest in this case.