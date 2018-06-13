Clear

Three more Utah counties file joint lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies

Three more counties and the counties' joint health department have joined others in Utah suing opioid manufacturers a...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three more counties and the counties' joint health department have joined others in Utah suing opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Scroll for more content...

Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett Counties, along with the TriCounty Health Department, filed a joint lawsuit Thursday with a team of private law firms in a complaint filed in Utah's Eighth Judicial District Court.

The counties allege that the companies named in the lawsuit have created the opioid crisis through "misinformation, false claims and marketing, generated by the manufacturers and distributors of the drugs" since the 1990s.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit include Purdue Pharma L.P., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Teva, Cephalon, Janssen and others that branded opioids including OxyContin, Percocet, and Fentora, as well as generic opioids.

Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele and Weber counties have already filed similar lawsuits, as has the Utah Attorney General's Office.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events