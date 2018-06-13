Clear

Trump endorses South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

President Donald Trump voiced his support for incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the state's prima...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 5:21 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 5:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump voiced his support for incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

"Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday!"

Saturday's endorsement was not the first public support Trump has given the Palmetto State Republican. He appeared alongside and endorsed the governor, who claims to be the first statewide elected official to endorse Trump's presidential bid, at a fundraiser in Greenville in October.

"It is my honor to give my endorsement to Henry McMaster," Trump said in October 2017. "He's going to be, for many years, a great governor. He's doing some special job, and he does it with his heart."

Those words have been used in a multi-platform campaign ad for McMaster.

The Republican governor is facing off against former state Secretary of Labor Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Greenville businessman John Warren for candidacy in the general election.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events