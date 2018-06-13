Clear

URGENT - Justify wins Triple Crown with victory at Belmont

(CNN) -- Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown, finishing ...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 6:51 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events