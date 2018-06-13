Clear

McCain to allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't'

Sen. John McCain pushed back Saturday night against President Donald Trump's reversal of an agreement to sign onto a ...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 8:21 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 8:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. John McCain pushed back Saturday night against President Donald Trump's reversal of an agreement to sign onto a statement by the G7 countries, saying that Americans would continue to stand with its historical allies.

Scroll for more content...

"To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values," the Arizona senator tweeted. "Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't."

Earlier in the evening, Trump tweeted that Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau was "meek" and "mild" and that his statements were "false."

Shortly after Trudeau said in an afternoon news conference that he was "happy to announce that we have released a joint communique by all seven countries" indicating that the US had signed on, Trump announced the US would reverse its decision and not join in the statement after all.

At the news conference, Trudeau also said Canada will "move forward with retaliatory measures" on July 1 in response to the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

"I have made it very clear to the President that it is not something we relish doing, but it something that we absolutely will do," Trudeau said. "Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events