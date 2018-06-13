Family lays slain teen to rest

The family of Joshua Torrance said their final goodbyes to their 18-year-old Saturday in a funeral service at the Greater Fairhill Baptist Church.

He had just graduated with honors from B.E.S.T. in Atlanta on May 25, and was shot and killed five days later.

"Most of us have grown up together since we were younger," said Crystal Crawford, a friend from Joshua's church. "We knew each other before we even knew each other, so it really hurts to know that Josh is gone when he was just starting his life. I love him so much and I miss him," she continued.

Joshua was a HOPE Scholarship recipient who planned to attend Albany State University.

He wanted to become an engineer or architect.

The university's president attended his service.

"He was always ready for a forward progression," said Lanarion Norwood Jr., a friend of Joshua's. "That's why he joined a lot of sports teams, that's why he joined JROTC, so he could keep his self busy, keep his self productive."

Joshua was known as an energetic guy who often told edgy jokes and kept a sense of humor.

"He was very funny," Crawford said. "There was never a dull moment with Joshua. If you were not laughing, he was in a mood. He was always laughing. He was always joking around," she added.

Joshua is one of several teens who have been shot and killed in Atlanta in the last few months.

It's a problem community leaders and police have been trying to stop.

For now, his personality and potential remain only in the memories of another young life cut short in a deadly few months for teens in Metro Atlanta.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You may also report information online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. You can remain anonymous.