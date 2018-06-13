Volunteers build community garden in Lancaster

Several Lancaster County businesses, along with the United Way of Lancaster teamed up this weekend to create a community garden that will help people in need.

Volunteers came together Saturday morning to build the garden outside the Brightside Opportunities Center on Hershey Avenue in Lancaster. The team planted tomatoes, peppers and eggplant, and trained volunteers on how to maintain the garden.

Organizers say what the volunteers did today is a good starting point for the future, and have plans to expand the garden.

In the fall, the harvest from the garden will be donated to Lancaster County Council of Churches to share with people in our community who live in a food desert and don't often have access to these foods.

The groups define a food desert as people living a certain distance away from grocery stores. In urban settings it's more than one mile.

The Lancaster program is part of Kellogg and United Way's "United Against Food Deserts" initiative being held in nine communities across the country this summer.

United Against Food Deserts is part of Kellogg Company's global signature cause, Breakfasts for Better Days™. Kellogg has committed to creating 3 billion Better Days around the world by the end of 2025 by feeding people in need, expanding feeding and nutrition education programs, helping farmers increase yields, encouraging employee volunteerism and engaging people in the important topic of food security.