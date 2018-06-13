Clear

Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Lake Thunderbird

One person was found dead inside a vehicle that was pulled from Lake Thunderbird Saturday night, officials with the O...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 9:13 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 9:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One person was found dead inside a vehicle that was pulled from Lake Thunderbird Saturday night, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

About 4:45 p.m., a pickup was recovered in Lake Thunderbird. The truck was located off Hog Creek Ramp, according to the OSBI.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers discovered the truck while investigating another incident at the lake. Troopers were using side-looking sonar when they found the truck.

Once the truck was recovered, crews found a man's body inside.

OSBI agents said the incident is related to a missing person's case. Charles French, 75, was reported missing on May 18 to the Norman Police Department.

French's son, James French, told Norman police officers that his father had not been seen or heard from since May 2. James French reported that he had taken his father to a Norman hospital for medical treatment after a car crash on April 30.

Charles French had refused medical treatment for head injuries he suffered, according to OSBI officials.

On May 2, Charles French borrowed a 1991 white GMC pickup truck from someone in Norman, officials said. The Norman Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Charles French on May 3.

The truck recovered Saturday at Lake Thunderbird was a 1991 white GMC pickup truck with the same license plate as the one Charles French borrowed, officials said.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body found in the truck, according to officials.

