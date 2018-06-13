Tony Awards 2018 highlights

The Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway on Sunday night.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who co-hosted the awards show, kicked things off with a piano duet in which they poked fun at the fact that neither of them have won Tony or Grammy Awards.

"Neither one of us has ever won anything. So this is for the people who lose," the hosts sang.

Both have made their Broadway debuts, Groban in 2016's "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," and Bareilles in 2017's "Waitress."

Andrew Garfield gave a passionate speech while accepting the award for lead actor in a play for his work in "Angels in America. He referenced a recent Supreme Court decision relating to a Colorado baker to who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

"We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said. "So, let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked."

Bruce Springsteen won a special Tony Award for his sold-out Broadway show, "Springsteen on Broadway." He also performed "My Hometown" later in the night.

Actor Robert DeNiro caused a stir while introducing Springsteen's performance. The actor cursed twice saying, "f**k Trump." He received a standing ovation.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump.' It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Broadway star, Chita Rivera both received lifetime achievement awards.

An emotional moment came when the drama students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas sang "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical "Rent."

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Book of a Musical

"The Band's Visit *WINNER

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Angels in America"

"The Band's Visit" *WINNER

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America" *WINNER

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"

Denzel Washington, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" *WINNER

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit" *WINNER

Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"

LaChanze, Summer: "The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit" *WINNER

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"

Nathan Lane, "Angels in America" *WINNER

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, "Angels in America"

Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Deborah Findlay, "The Children"

Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women" *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"

Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"

Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit" *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Ren-e Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel" *WINNER

Ashley Park, "Mean Girls Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady"

Best Direction of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Travesties

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two *WINNER

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Once On This Island

The Band's Visit *WINNER

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

Best Play

"The Children"

"Farinelli and The King"

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" *WINNER

"Junk"

"Latin History for Morons"

Best Revival of a Play

"Angels in America" *WINNER

Edward Albee's, "Three Tall Women"

Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh"

"Lobby Hero"

"Travesties"

Best Musical

"The Band's Visit" *WINNER

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"