5 things for June 11: Summit, migrants, Anthony Bourdain, Tony Awards

Introducing the computer that can do more calculations per second than all of us could do in a year.-Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

US-North Korea summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both arrived in Singapore over the weekend, putting the world just hours away from a summit that several months ago would have been considered highly unlikely. (Here's a timeline.) This first-ever meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader will be a stunning contrast in styles: Trump's freewheeling, go-by-the-gut tendencies versus Kim's increasingly sophisticated geopolitical tactics. North Korean state media said the two will discuss denuclearization, but it's unclear if the North Koreans and the US share the same definition for that term.

Trump's trip to Singapore comes after his wild weekend in Canada at the G7 summit, where he clashed with US allies over trade and tariffs and refused to sign off on the G7 communique, a negotiated statement on shared priorities among the group. So now it looks like a trade war is definitely on the horizon, with the other G7 nations prepping retaliatory measures of their own.

Migrant crisis

Hundreds of rescued migrants are stranded in the Mediterranean Sea after Malta and Italy refused to let them in their countries. The 629 people are aboard a ship call the Aquarius. The bulk of the migrants, from African and Middle East countries, were rescued from two rubber vessels over the weekend. Italy told the ship to "stand by in (their) current position," while Malta said it's not responsible for Aquarius' rescue effort. Doctors Without Borders, the humanitarian group that operates the Aquarius, said there was only about two or three days' worth of food and water left on the ship. European countries have tightened their borders over the past couple of years to stem the flow of migrants.

Net neutrality

It's over, folks. The repeal of net neutrality officially kicks in today. The FCC voted along party lines in December to repeal the Obama-era rules, which were intended to stop internet providers from blocking, speeding up or slowing down access to specific online services. A repeal means a provider can play favorites. For example, a provider like Comcast could potentially allow its own video content to load faster than competing content on a service like, say, Vimeo. Alternatively, it could force Vimeo to pay more to get its content into the Internet's fast lane. So will you notice any changes today? Probably not. Lots of litigation needs to work its way through the courts, and lawmakers are weighing in too, so it may be awhile before things settle down.

Anthony Bourdain

The latest episode of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" aired on CNN last night, capping off a weekend of tributes to the popular CNN host, who took his own life on Friday in France. There were tributes, of course, from CNN anchors who worked with him, like Anderson Cooper, who called Bourdain "a remarkable, unique storyteller" and one of CNN's "best correspondents." Memorials for Bourdain have been spotted at the restaurant where his career began and in CNN hallways in Atlanta and New York.

Jason Rezaian -- a Washington Post journalist interviewed by Bourdain for the "Parts Unknown" episode about Iran who was later imprisoned there -- said Bourdain not only fought for his release but also helped him "get through what was really a tough reintegration." He told CNN's Brian Stelter that the best way to honor Bourdain is to "keep traveling."

But the sweetest tributes are coming from his fans, who offered heartfelt stories of how Bourdain changed their way of looking at life. A woman named Alyson said she didn't get her passport until she saw Bourdain's show when she was 24: "Anthony Bourdain brought the world to my fingertips and showed us all the world is beautiful, intriguing, and meant to be experienced."

Tony Awards

We're going to remember the 2018 edition of the Tony Awards for two moments, one heartwarming and one profane. The profane moment actually happened twice, when actor Robert DeNiro yelled "f**k Trump" a couple of times, to a standing ovation. The heartwarming moment was delivered by the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who performed "Seasons of Love" -- a song of love and loss -- from the Broadway musical "Rent." They, too, got a standing O. The night's big winner was the musical "The Band's Visit," and rocker Bruce Springsteen won a special Tony too. Check out the list of winners and the red carpet fashion show here.