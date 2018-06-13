Thousands of women in Ireland smash record for world's largest skinny dip

More than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.

The 2,505 naked women spent at least five minutes in the chilly waters of secluded Magheramore beach, County Wicklow, roughly 60 kilometers south of Dublin, to set the new Guinness World Record.

They hailed from across Ireland and 22 other countries around world, helping to raise more than 290,000 euros (about $342,000) for the Irish cancer charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

The charity was set up in 2010 after Irishman Jimmy Norman's 8-year-old daughter Aoibheann died from cancer, prompting the men at her funeral to wear pink ties because that was the girl's favorite color.

Saturday's skinny dip smashed the three-year-old record of 786 people taking the plunge in Perth, Western Australia, at an event to promote positive body images.

The organizer of Saturday's event, Dee Featherstone from Dublin, launched the first "Strip and Dip" fundraising skinny dip in 2013. It has since become an annual event, raising 153,000 euros ($180,000) for children's cancer charities, not including this year's record-breaking swim.

Participant Michelle Neary wrote on the Aoibheann's Pink Tie Facebook page: "Myself and my lovely sister did the dip for the first time yesterday. I felt so honored and proud to be among such beautiful, courageous, inspirational women.

"I am still buzzing today, the positive energy and vibes as we all walked down to the beach was emotional and fantastic. So proud to have been a part of it," she wrote, adding, "aren't women just amazing."