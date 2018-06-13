Clear

84-year-old man shot by intruders shoots back

An 84-year-old man told a 911 dispatcher he would be fine after being wounded in a shootout with home invaders Sunday...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An 84-year-old man told a 911 dispatcher he would be fine after being wounded in a shootout with home invaders Sunday night.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm not hurting real bad," the victim said in his call.

ADVERTISING

The victim was shot in his side after two men broke into the rear door of his home on Sampson Lane in Silverton about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim said he shot at the intruders but he didn't know if he hit them.

"I got a couple holes in the wall," the victim said dryly.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not known.

The victim's 17-year-old grandson was at home when the intruders kicked in the door. The teen called 911 and said he crawled out on the roof to escape the gunfire.

The intruders fled and a K-9 search did not turn up any suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events