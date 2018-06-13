Clear

5 children shot at birthday party, teen arrested

Police have now determined that a fifth juvenile was shot during a fight at a birthday party at the Lawrence Lion's C...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police have now determined that a fifth juvenile was shot during a fight at a birthday party at the Lawrence Lion's Club Saturday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Lawrence police were called to the scene in the 4700 block of Richardt Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after they say a fight between two individuals attending a teen's birthday party turned into a fight between two groups in which several shots were fired.

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with that shooting but police are still trying to determine if anyone else fired shots.

Police say initially said four juveniles were injured in the shooting, but later determined that a fifth juvenile was shot and then transported to the hospital by family members.

A 14-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The other four, 14 years and younger, all received non-life threatening injuries to the hands and legs.

One of the victims ran to a nearby Phillips 66 gas station for help after the shooting.

Police say multiple parents were inside the building when the shooting took place and there were several dozen people inside the building.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center and remains in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events