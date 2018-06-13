One person dead after house explosion in East Cleveland

The East Cleveland Fire Department confirmed one female has died and one male has been injured after a house explosion on the border of Cleveland and East Cleveland early Sunday afternoon leveled one home.

"You could see her waving and all the neighbors started screaming and waving, 'Somebody help her, somebody help her!'" said witness Nena Maria Fitzgerald about the woman who died.

Fitzgerald said police started to help the woman, then put a sheet over her.

"I think they only found like half of her body at the time," Fitzgerald said.

The injured male suffered multiple burn injuries. No firefighters have been injured.

Cleveland police and fire arrived at the scene at 1073 E. 125th Street near Forest Grove before the East Cleveland departments and said four houses were on fire. Cleveland EMS also responded.

Cleveland police said they were originally called for wires down at the location.

Residents in several homes near the explosion were evacuated, but East Cleveland fire officials could not provide an exact number of homes evacuated. In addition to the home that was leveled, two others were badly damaged.

Authorities said the side of the street where the home exploded is East Cleveland. The homes that were damaged across the street are in Cleveland.

News 5's crews on scene said there was a gas odor in the neighborhood when they arrived. Dominion Gas said they were called around 12:55 p.m. regarding the explosion. Dominion crews were sent to the scene and shut off the gas. The company said it has not heard about past gas leaks in the area.

Residents in the area reached out to News 5 and said their houses shook when the explosion happened. Some say their windows were blown out. The East Cleveland and Cleveland Fire Departments confirmed several neighboring houses were heavily damaged.

"I heard a big boom," Terra Market said. "We thought it was like an airplane the way it hit and the way it shook."

"All the windows and everything crashed and everything shot off the dressers," said Saniqua Beckham who lives nearby.

Beckham's son was one of the handful of people who were cut by flying debris during the explosion. She said a broken window cut his wrist. When News 5 spoke with her, his blood was still on her shirt.

Sunday's explosion happened less than a mile away from a house explosion that shook another neighborhood on Primrose Avenue about a month ago.