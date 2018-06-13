Clear

Two teens killed after shooting in Milwaukee

Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, June 10 near 87th and Congress in Milwauke...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night, June 10 near 87th and Congress in Milwaukee.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, a 16-year-old girl, identified as Dejah Adkins, and a 18-year-old man, identified as Frank Cardona, both sustained serious gunshot wounds and died at the scene after MPD and MFD's efforts to revive them.

A third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was located approximately four blocks away with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances regarding what occurred are still being investigated by district officers and detectives from our homicide division.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events