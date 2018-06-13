Tournament and academy makes golf accessible for visually impaired

Eight blind and visually impaired children and adults were given golf lessons Thursday.
They learned everything from hitting off the tee to putting.
It's all part of Outlook Nebraska's Tee it Up for Sight Golf Tournament.
Kristal Platt says she looks forward to it every year.
"This is really my only exposure to getting on the golf course, and I look forward to having a chance to learn the skills," she said.
This is the fifth year in a row that they have done the Blind Golfer Academy.
