Robbery suspects exchange gunfire with Phoenix police

Police say two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in Phoenix.

Officers were called to an armed robbery incident at a business near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim followed them. The suspects reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim before the suspect vehicle was found heading to a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspects who entered the home. After several hours, a woman exited and was taken into custody. She told officers that two or three men were still inside.

After the suspects ignored commands from officers for hours, police deployed gas into the home and the suspects fired shots at officers outside, causing officers to fire back.

Eventually, two men exited the home. A police K-9 helped get one man out of the house who had rifle magazines and ammunition in his possession. He said the suspect still inside the home would not leave and would engage officers.

Officials continued to fire gas and "diversionary devices" into the home, and the house caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

After a search inside, no one else was located inside the home. The suspect removed from the home with the K-9 told later told police there was no third suspect inside the home.

Police have identified the first suspect as 37-year-old Kenny Keyes. He has been booked for an outstanding felony arrest warrant and shoplifting.

Police have not yet identified the second suspect, but they say was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.