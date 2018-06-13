Woman arrested for transporting children in dog kennels

A woman was arrested after a video was shared online showing two children getting out of pet kennels in the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd Saturday evening, Memphis Police said.

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.

The video was filmed by a concerned citizen who passed by.

According to the affidavit, the children told police there was no room in the backseat so their grandmother told them to get inside of the dog cages.

Cheeks admitted that she drove while the children were in the kennels from Whitehaven to Collierville, which is a 35 minute drive.

"I'm just so sad for the babies. For them to be in the hot car like that in cages is sad," neighbor Nikita Blake said.

With temperatures reaching the 95 degree mark, the 7 and 8-year-old explained to officers how they were hot, because there were no vents in the back to keep them cool.

Now, neighbors are asking why and are trying to piece together the thought behind her actions.

"I'm still shocked. I really can't see her doing that. She's such a nice lady. Wow, " neighbor Skylarr Blake said.

Neighbors say Cheeks just bought two German Shepherd puppies, which is why the kennels are in the back of her truck.

They say she's a woman of faith and they have always known her to be a very nice lady.

"I think she needs some help. Something is going on with her. If she did that, then that's out of character for her," neighbor Eugene Richmond said.

We tried reaching family for comment, but have not heard back.

We've been in contact with the man who recorded what happened.

He told us he is just grateful he was in the right place at the right time and hopes this will help more people to speak up when they see wrong things happening.

In the meantime, Cheeks will appear in court Monday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.