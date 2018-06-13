Man at large who tased police officer

The Lansing Township Police Department is searching for the man who allegedly assaulted a police officer early Monday morning.

The department says an officer was trying to arrest Robert Michael Toth around 3:00 a.m on Gould Road near W. Willow street on an outstanding felony warrant in Ovid.

A struggle ensued, and Toth was able to get away.

Toth, a 31-year-old white man, was last seen running south on Gould road.

Attempts to find him overnight were unsuccessful.

Police were in the area looking into reports of car larcenies when they spotted Toth riding a bike, with gloves on and holding a flashlight.

When they approached him and asked what he was doing, he was evasive.

When they tried taking him into custody, they got one handcuff on him and even tased him. Although, due to the struggle, the officer was also tased.

Toth is still on the loose and police say he may have a taser and handcuffs on one wrist.

The officer went to the hospital but has since been released and is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700 opt. (1).