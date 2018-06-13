Clear

Employees discover man hiding in CVS attic after several store items went missing

Employees and Bakersfield Police made a shocking discovery at a CVS store in Northwest Bakersfield.A homeless ...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 8:42 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 8:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Employees and Bakersfield Police made a shocking discovery at a CVS store in Northwest Bakersfield.

Scroll for more content...

A homeless man got stuck in an attic crawl space used for storage at the CVS located on Coffee and Hageman roads.

BPD officers were called out to the store Friday around 5:30 p.m. after employees noticed items from the store had gone missing.

Police searched the store and discovered the man hiding out in an attic area located near the front of the store.

Bakersfield Fire crews were the called out to bring the man a ladder, so that he could get down.

The man was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

His identity has not yet been released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events