Young girl gifting dolls to kids at hospital

A 6-year old Hugo girl is giving back to other children who are in St Francis where she spent a good portion of her life.

The hospital became a second home for Brinley Williams.

Before she was born, her parents learned she had problems with her kidneys.

"Her urine goes from her kidneys to her bladder and back to her kidneys which causes the infections," Kristen Williams, Brinley's mother, said.

She has had four surgeries in her short life and at one point, her parents were told to prepare for the worst.

The nurses at St. Francis have become family. At one point, they even posed a challenge for the young girl.

"They said if I swallowed all my pills I would get an American Girl [Doll] and I practiced for three days and then I got it," Brinley said.

That is when Brinley got Isabelle, a doll she held tight during her many hospital stays.

Her mother said she would play with them when she was in isolation and unable to leave her room. Kristen believes her daughter clung to them for comfort.

Since she got her doll that she said is like a sister, Brinley learned about giving back at church.

"At church, we were talking about tenfold in the Bible and I wanted to give back," Brinley said.

She decided she wanted to give dolls like hers to other girls in the hospital.

"I did a lemonade stand and I waitressed at Buffalo Grill in Hugo," Brinley said.

"It was $100... $200... and then a thousand and then it kept going to $1,500," Kristen said. "It was just overwhelming."

She gave the $400 she raised at her lemonade stand directly to St. Francis.

The $1,500 she raised she took with her to the American Girl Store in Dallas. She picked out 15 dolls that looked like the girls she is giving them to.

"The last six years have been extremely difficult just because we've seen the pain that she's been in and the tears that she's cried," Kristen said. "Just for her to want to give back like this just overwhelms us with joy."

Brinley hopes the dolls that have kept a smile on her face through the pain will do the same for the girls she gifts them to.

"It was just unbelievable how I got to get those dolls for the kids at the hospital," Brinley said.

The 6-year old will deliver the dolls later in June.

The end of July will mark one year without a hospital stay for Brinley