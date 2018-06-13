Clear

Government employees encouraged to attend Washington Capitals parade

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 9:30 AM
A little snow will bring Washington, DC, to a grinding halt. But the anticipated storm of Washington Capitals fans descending on the nation's capital isn't enough to shut down the federal government.

The US government will remain open during Tuesday's victory parade for the 2018 Stanley Cup winners, the Office of Personnel Management announced Monday.

The White House is also encouraging federal agencies to allow its employees two hours to attend the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET and run along Constitution Avenue in downtown Washington.

Government employees are also being given the option to work from home or take the day off if they wish to avoid the sea of red.

The Capitals' win last week over the Las Vegas Golden Knights marks its first championship title in franchise history.

There's no official word yet if the Capitals will pay a visit to the White House to celebrate their win.

