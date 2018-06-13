Clear

Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo

Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carb...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Scroll for more content...

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.

One of the paramedics woke up and stumbled out of the RV and got help for the others.

Three of the paramedics were airlifted to a hospital and the fourth was taken to a Manchester hospital.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said 32 Bonnaroo attendees required being taken to a local hospital by ambulance and five were flown to a hospital during the four-day festival. One person died during the festival.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events