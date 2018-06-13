Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo

Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Scroll for more content...

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.

One of the paramedics woke up and stumbled out of the RV and got help for the others.

Three of the paramedics were airlifted to a hospital and the fourth was taken to a Manchester hospital.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said 32 Bonnaroo attendees required being taken to a local hospital by ambulance and five were flown to a hospital during the four-day festival. One person died during the festival.