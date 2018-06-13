Clear

Alec Baldwin on a 2020 bid: 'If I ran, I would win'

Alec Baldwin 2020?During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin said that if he made a bid for the ...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 8:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alec Baldwin 2020?

Scroll for more content...

During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin said that if he made a bid for the White House, he would "one-thousand percent" prevail as the winner over President Donald Trump.

"If I ran, I would win," Baldwin said. "I would absolutely win."

He also said that his campaign would be, "the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."

Related: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby No. 4

Baldwin has made headlines since the 2016 election for his impersonation of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"The only reason I say that is because I'd love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense," Baldwin added. "There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events