2-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

A 2-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Saturday evening, police say.Police say the child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Kentucky State Police responded to the area of Big Bear Circle in Crittenden, Kentucky around 6 p.m. for reports of a toddler unresponsive in a hot vehicle.

Neighbors said they made the terrifying discovery, and rushed to pull the toddler from the vehicle.

"When I picked her up she was so hot I almost had to put her back down but I got her out, try to get some air," neighbor Eric Davis said.

Davis lives across the street and said he rushed to try and give the 2-year-old CPR.Davis' four kids played with the little girl.

"I was trying to hit her on chest, feel if she had a pulse or not, but she wasn't, she was pretty much stiff as a rock and I knew she was gone from there so I just kind of held her tight until EMS got here," Davis said.

Now, an investigation is underway to determine how the toddler ended up in the hot car, and how long she was there before she was discovered.

Neighbors say the girl's parents have several other children, who are often seen wandering the neighborhood alone.

"Devastated, the people that we know, my neighbors, we all kind of knew what was going on but I wasn't expecting to come home to this," neighbor Jeff Harrison said.

Police believe the child may have suffered heat stoke and was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital.They say this tragic loss is a reminder to everyone with young children.

"Make sure you double check your car, and if you are at your house, and you're looking for your child because you haven't seen them in a little bit, maybe you're playing a game.The first place you always need to look is ... your car," Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Charles Loudermilk said.

Troopers say this the investigation is ongoing and that children's services are involved.Investigators say it is too early to determine whether or not anyone will face charges.