At least two people were being held hostage Tuesday in Paris, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.
The Paris Police Prefecture told CNN that there was "a police intervention" underway in an advertising agency in the Rue des Petites--curies in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the area.
Videos and images circulating on social media show police vehicles as well as heavily armed officers at the scene.
Authorities said that officers from a specialist unit had arrived on site in response to an "unstable person" who was holding two people.
A spokesman for the Paris police said there was no indication the incident was terrorism-related.
He declined to elaborate on the hostage-taker's motive but confirmed that someone was able to get out of the building at the start of the hostage situation.
"We are a bit worried. No one understands what is happening. ... Everyone is waiting to see what is happening," Lucie Lefran-ois, who works for a communications company on the same street, told CNN.
"We don't see much; there are just lots of police."
France has been in a state of high alert following a series of terror attacks in recent years, including a knife-wielding assailant who went on a stabbing rampage last month in Paris.
Developing story -- more to come
Related Content
- Armed man takes hostages in Paris
- Man arrested in West Valley City after taking 99-year-old woman hostage
- Homeless man steals $350,000 from Paris airport
- Dreamer entrepreneurs: Our lives are being held hostage by politics
- Freed Taliban hostage faces assault charges in Canada
- Forensic team searches Syrian mass graves for American hostage remains
- France honors hero officer who swapped places with hostage
- Orlando officer shot; police say gunman holding 4 children hostage
- Armed Homeowner Chases Off Armed Intruder
- Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down