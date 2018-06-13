Clear

Arizona Border Patrol agent shot

A United States Border Patrol agent was shot in Arizona on Tuesday morning.According to U.S. Customs and Borde...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A United States Border Patrol agent was shot in Arizona on Tuesday morning.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the agent was involved in an incident around 4:30 a.m. in an area south of Arivaca, Ariz. Arivaca is located northwest of Nogales, Ariz.

The agent was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the severity of injuries.

Several people were taken into custody in the area after the shooting, officials say.

No further information has been released. FBI and CBP officials are jointly investigating.

