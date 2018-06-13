Man helps officer after he collapsed on the job

A Bartlesville man helps an officer after he collapsed on the job.

Kevin Doncaster doesn't normally take Frank Phillips Boulevard to get home but did the other day.

He said, I noticed the officer was behind me, so I got a little nervous. I thought maybe he was going to pull me over or something, but he ended up going around me and flipped on his lights to go through the stop light."

Doncaster said the officer did the same thing through multiple intersections. He then realized the officer was pulling into an urgent care clinic and walking up to the door. He said, "I just watched the guy collapse."

Doncaster quickly turned around and rushed to the officer, adding, "I could tell he had vomited on himself, so i propped him up and tried to communicate with him and keep him breathing, keep him coherent and talking until we could get him some more help."

Emergency response crews arrived and the officer told them he had been in an off-duty motorcycle accident the day before.

Chief Tom Holland explained, "He hit some loose gravel and went down. He thumped his head on the asphalt several times and ended up in a ditch. Fortunately, he was wearing his helmet."

Holland said the officer went into work the next day anyway thinking he was fine. However, more damage was done than the officer realized.

Doncaster said the most distressing thing about the entire situation was that had he not been in the right place at the right time, the whole thing could have gone down a lot differently.

He said, "There must have been 15 vehicles in front of me that all witnessed the same thing, and not one person lifted a finger."

That is why the good Samaritan is glad he could help, adding, "These guys are scrutinized all the time, and i think that from a society standpoint, we tend to forget that they're human beings just like you and me. They're going to have their imperfections, and there is going to come a time when they need our help as well."

The officer ended up having surgery and is expected to recover so he can get back on the force and fight for citizens like the one who helped him in his time of need.