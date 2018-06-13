Akron police have confirmed a bear was struck and killed by a car on I-77 northbound Tuesday morning.
The bear was hit and killed near Vernon Odom Boulevard in Akron around 5:17 a.m.
The scene was cleared shortly after and traffic resumed back to normal, according to dispatch.
The bear is believed to have been a black bear weighing around 400 pounds, according to authorities.
The bear was hit by two separate drivers, according to authorities.
Akron police said the bear was tagged and came from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Police have confirmed that the same bear spotted over the weekend in Wadsworth and Norton was the same bear hit and killed on I-77.
Last month, a driver was driving back from West Virginia on the Ohio Turnpike near State Route 5 in Warren when he hit and killed a black bear that darted across the Ohio Turnpike.
Related Content
- Driver struck, killed a bear on interstate
- Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger on Denver interstate
- Nampa motorcyclist struck, killed in DUI accident
- Family of woman struck and killed by taxi searching for answers after driver set free
- DNA connects driver to hit-and-run two years after pedestrian struck and killed
- Wildlife Officials Kill Bear That Attacked 5-Year-Old Girl
- Bear killed after escaping enclosure at German zoo
- Young driver crashes into Ada County Deputy vehicle along Interstate 84
- Semi driver fails to slow down for traffic, causes six vehicle interstate accident
- Postal employee found dead on Dallas interstate