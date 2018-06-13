Clear

Puppy rescued from cinder block wall

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.The curiou...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.

Scroll for more content...

The curious puppy, named Bella, somehow managed to get her tiny head stuck in a cinderblock wall.

Firefighters were able to work together to free the cute German shepherd pup.

Bella is doing just fine, and is happy to be snugly back in her owner's arms.

Thanks to our firefighters who keep us ALL safe in these dog days of summer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events