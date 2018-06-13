Clear

Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to San Marcos Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday....

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 2:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday.

Scroll for more content...

San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the school Monday after a student told school administrators that a classmate had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff's officials said the boy admitted to having an unloaded .22-caliber handgun in the bag.

Deputies arrested the boy and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

According to sheriff's officials, it doesn't appear that any threats were made against the school.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events