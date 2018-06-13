Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to San Marcos Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the school Monday after a student told school administrators that a classmate had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff's officials said the boy admitted to having an unloaded .22-caliber handgun in the bag.

Deputies arrested the boy and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

According to sheriff's officials, it doesn't appear that any threats were made against the school.