Clear

Die-in honors Pulse victims

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 6:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed during mass shootings.

Scroll for more content...

A die-in is a demonstration in which people lie down as if dead and most recently students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland conducted one at a Publix in Coral Springs.

The die-in was in reaction to the supermarket's campaign contributions to Adam Putnam, Agricultural Commissioner and candidate for Florida Governor. Putnam is a supporter of the National Rifle Association.

Since Pulse, the group claims 720 have been killed by mass shootings; they say Pulse should have been the last one.

A die in was staged in Palm Beach County. Others were scheduled outside Sen. Marco Rubio's office in Tampa, the Capitol Lawn in Washington, and outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events