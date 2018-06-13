Clear

Soldier surprises sister at graduation

It's a moment Sarah Trapp thought her big brother Michael had to miss: her graduation from Menomonee Falls High Schoo...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a moment Sarah Trapp thought her big brother Michael had to miss: her graduation from Menomonee Falls High School.

But little did she know, he had a big surprise planned.

"She lost it, she absolutely lost it and it was fantastic," said Army Spc. Michael Trapp.

Michael is stationed in Germany, in Bravo Company 1-4th Infantry Regiment

His leave wasn't scheduled to begin until the end of June, but he asked his commander, Capt. Brandon Shorter, if he could come home a little early.

"Little bit of paperwork but we managed to get over here," said Michael. "Absolutely worth it."

Their family and friends kept the secret from Sarah for about two months.

"I heard him yell my name, I looked over, I was just in complete shock," said Sarah. "I was just so focused on running and hugging him. I was just so amazed that he pulled that off."

Michael's been stationed in Germany for almost three years now, and the two siblings say they, along with their younger sister, have always been very close.

Sarah said she always secretly hoped Michael would surprise her, but she was under the impression he wasn't coming home until October.

"It honestly meant everything," she said. "He's my best friend. We just do everything together. Having him there just made my whole life."

