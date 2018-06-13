One person injured in officer-involved shooting

One person is hurt another person has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Viola, Illinois

Scroll for more content...

It happened during the evening hours on Tuesday, June 12th when Mercer County Deputies were conducting an investigation involving illegal firearms and drugs in the rural Viola area, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other person was taken into custody and was transported to the Mercer County Jail. Both people are facing several charges including felon in possession of a weapon, possession of stolen firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officer involved in the shooting is being investigated by the Mercer/Henry County Major Crime Task Force. This is an ongoing investigation and all names are being withheld pending the investigation. Mercer County Deputies were also assisted by first responders from both New Windsor and Viola.