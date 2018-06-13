Bear euthanized after being hit by car

A bear was euthanized after it was hit by a car in Missouri Tuesday night.

The Cuba, Missouri Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the bear was hit on Old 66 near the city limits. When officers arrived, they found the bear severely injured and contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation. A conservation agent arrived at the scene and took possession of the bear.

Due to the bear's injuries, the bear had to euthanized, according to the police department.

No other details were released.