Disney passholders can bring friends for 50 percent off

Disney World is offering annual passholders bring-a-friend tickets that equate to a more than 50 percent discount.

Scroll for more content...

From now until June 29, passholders can buy up to six 1-day Magic Your Way Park Hopper tickets for $79 plus tax. One-day park hopper tickets typically cost $174.

In order to take full advantage of the deal, the passholder must be a gold, platinum, platinum plus or premier member.

Tickets are only available at theme park windows and the annual passholder must be present at the time of purchase with their passholder card and proof of ID. The ticket must be used on the day of purchase.

Disney is also offering passholders exclusive access to Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios on select dates in September.

Passholders will receive an email detailing how to register for the Toy Story Land preview this summer.