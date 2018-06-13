E. coli infections may be linked to public park

Officials are investigating possible E. coli infections in Washington City that may have been spread by water in a public park.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has been investigating several cases of E. coli infection in the area, Washington City said.

One of the possible sources of the infections is open irrigation water at Nisson Park.

Officials said that though it is possible the infections could have come from the irrigation water, it would be challenging to confirm, due to the fact that most untreated water usually has traces of E. coli and other bacteria in it.

"The returned test results showed levels of E.coli well below the levels at which waters should be closed for health reasons," city officials wrote.

Despite the fact the test did not identify reasons for concern, the Health Department said it would continue its investigation into the cause of the infections.