Father of five with baby on the way struck in head by stray bullet

A father of five is shot in the head and now he's recovering at the hospital.

Friends and family of Tobias Thomas say he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by a stray bullet. Now they want to know why.

Thomas was shot in the head last week as he was driving down Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Police released a video where you see a man pull out a gun and start shooting. Then you see Thomas lose control of the truck and slam into a utility pole, before hitting a pedestrian.

Thomas' friends say he was not the intended target, and was at the wrong place at the wrong time. They also tells us the 40-year-old owns a recording studio here in Atlanta.

One of his artists says he was with him minutes before the shooting.

Thomas is also a father of five girls, with one on the way. His fiance says she's due any day now and has moved her delivery to Grady to be closer to him.