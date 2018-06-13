Clear

Judge blocks assault weapons ban before it takes effect

A judge ordered the village of Deerfield not to implement its planned prohibition of semi-automatic rifles today....

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:46 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 11:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A judge ordered the village of Deerfield not to implement its planned prohibition of semi-automatic rifles today.

Scroll for more content...

Village officials wrote the ban after the Parkland, Florida school massacre.

The Deerfield Village Board had unanimously approved the ordinance back in April. The ban was scheduled to take effect today, June 13.

But some Deerfield residents went to court, and said law-abiding gun owners shouldn't be punished.

Deerfield says it'll obey the judge's order, but it might appeal it.

The case will be back in court on July 20.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events